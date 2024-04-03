Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
Mountains of trash surround LA home, neighbors complain of smell
00:34
Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000
00:32
First underwater images of collapsed Baltimore bridge released
00:37
Inside the push to give workers the right to 'disconnect' after work
03:32
Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail
02:55
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
02:30
Kentucky declares state of emergency after tornadoes sweep area
03:15
Frantic rescue efforts underway after strong earthquake hits Taiwan
02:40
How Kerrville, Texas, is preparing for the 2024 total solar eclipse
06:15
Cheerleaders crash their coach’s wedding to perform routine
00:57
See rescued seal pups get released back into ocean in New Jersey
09:15
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect
02:05
Proposed California bill would let workers ignore boss after-hours
00:44
Watch: Hiker hanging from rock is rescued after falling off trail
00:32
United asks pilots to take unpaid time off, citing plane delivery delay
02:45
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history
00:26
8 cruise ship passengers stranded in Africa after missing all-aboard
05:44
Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond
01:50
Inside the push to give workers the right to 'disconnect' after work
03:32
A growing movement of employees is trying to create a clear dividing line between work and their personal lives and California could become the first U.S. state to make that disconnect a legal right. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.April 3, 2024
