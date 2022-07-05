IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

TODAY

Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

As people spend more time outside during the summer, doctors say it’s important to protect yourself from ticks and the diseases that they carry. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with information on tick-borne illnesses, as well as tips to protect yourself and your family.July 5, 2022

    Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

