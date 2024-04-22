How much water is too much water? Doctor weighs in
04:15
UP NEXT
How to safely store medicine — and when you should throw it away
04:32
Psychiatrist shares tips for reducing stress: 'Feelings aren't facts'
04:03
How to make sure you're taking common medications correctly
05:19
Weight-loss drugs could see a shortage until 2025, makers predict
03:38
Feeling stuck? How to find or reignite your life’s purpose
04:40
What is 'eldest daughter syndrome'? What birth order reveals
04:38
Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey
07:23
Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!
03:41
With spring come ticks and allergies: How to stay safe and healthy
04:02
Multitasking myths: No, we can’t do several things at once
03:37
See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire
00:49
Psychotherapist shares secrets to communicating effectively
04:10
New study shows daily incentives help you reach exercise goals
06:10
What is ‘cozy cardio’ and how effective is it?
03:29
Dermatologist shares tips to help women combat hair loss
04:39
Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity
03:21
Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family
03:14
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect
02:05
How much water is too much water? Doctor weighs in
04:15
Copied
Copied
From ibuprofen to melatonin and even water, there is a line between how much your body needs and how much is too much. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with limits to know.April 22, 2024
Now Playing
How much water is too much water? Doctor weighs in
04:15
UP NEXT
How to safely store medicine — and when you should throw it away
04:32
Psychiatrist shares tips for reducing stress: 'Feelings aren't facts'
04:03
How to make sure you're taking common medications correctly
05:19
Weight-loss drugs could see a shortage until 2025, makers predict
03:38
Feeling stuck? How to find or reignite your life’s purpose
04:40
What is 'eldest daughter syndrome'? What birth order reveals
04:38
Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey
07:23
Get a full-body workout with this routine — no equipment needed!
03:41
With spring come ticks and allergies: How to stay safe and healthy
04:02
Multitasking myths: No, we can’t do several things at once
03:37
See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire
00:49
Psychotherapist shares secrets to communicating effectively
04:10
New study shows daily incentives help you reach exercise goals
06:10
What is ‘cozy cardio’ and how effective is it?
03:29
Dermatologist shares tips to help women combat hair loss
04:39
Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity
03:21
Dermatologist-approved skincare solutions for the whole family
03:14
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect