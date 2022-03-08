How UNICEF director is taking on the Ukraine refugee crisis
Catherine Russell, the new director of UNICEF, leads a team on the front lines of the world’s biggest natural disasters and conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. She joins TODAY live on the plaza to share her first-hand account and shares what her organization plans to do in Ukraine and Afghanistan.March 8, 2022
