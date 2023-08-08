How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks
Whether you’re traveling or gearing your kids up to return to school, simple changes in how you carry your bags can make a big difference. Karena Wu, a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy, joins TODAY to share some tips to avoid the aches and pains from lugging heavy luggage and backpacks.Aug. 8, 2023
