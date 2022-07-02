How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks

- UP NEXT
‘Make a Dog’s Day’: 4-footed friends visit TODAY to find forever homes03:55
TikTok star Noodle the pug endears the 3rd hour team04:00
Meet Noodle, the pug who predicts what kind of day you will have06:04
Watch: Shelter dogs are airlifted for better chance at adoption00:45
How to best help your pets adjust to work-from-home ending04:14
Watch this dog and his owner play a very lazy game of fetch00:25
Cupid’s arrow strikes dog in veterinarian’s office00:30
For International Dog Day, a veterinarian answers all your pet questions05:46
This dog won’t allow anyone to touch 3-month-old baby (even Mom!)00:38
TODAY remembers Wrangler, our 1st puppy with a purpose02:54
Hoda and Jenna guess viewers’ dog doppelgangers04:47
TODAY and Smucker’s celebrate National Pet Month01:05
How to spot and treat separation anxiety in pets03:15
Donna-rama: Hoda and Jenna match people to their pets05:14
How to help your dog get over separation anxiety06:00
More Americans welcome pooches during the pandemic02:56
Presidential pets get a new leash on life from the Bidens04:17
TODAY checks in with Sunny, our puppy with a purpose00:40
Good luck, Sunny! TODAY’s Puppy with a Purpose starts new chapter05:01
See TODAY puppy Sunny’s journey with the NHL playoffs01:54
- UP NEXT
‘Make a Dog’s Day’: 4-footed friends visit TODAY to find forever homes03:55
TikTok star Noodle the pug endears the 3rd hour team04:00
Meet Noodle, the pug who predicts what kind of day you will have06:04
Watch: Shelter dogs are airlifted for better chance at adoption00:45
How to best help your pets adjust to work-from-home ending04:14
Watch this dog and his owner play a very lazy game of fetch00:25
Play All
Play All