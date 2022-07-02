IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks

While many people look forward to the festivities on the Fourth of July weekend, some of our four-legged friends do not and it can be an anxious time for dogs. Dr. Ruth MacPete, author of “Lisette the Vet”, joins Saturday TODAY with tips to help keep your pets calm on the noisy holiday weekend.July 2, 2022

A new winner is crowned at the ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ competition — and he's a looker

