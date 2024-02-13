IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a "coatigan" to a "glotion," customers are loving these Amazon finds for February

Who pays the bill when you go on a date?

04:11

When you take someone out on a date, who should pick up the tab? NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY to answer that question and others to help improve your financial relationship with your partner.Feb. 13, 2024

