How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day
04:45
Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options
04:52
Are massive sports stadiums worth taxpayers’ money?
04:27
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more
04:39
How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials
05:02
Simple financial changes that can really add up
04:28
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?
02:52
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving
05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success
04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams
04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle
04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them
04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more
03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows
02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling
03:58
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Who pays the bill when you go on a date?
04:11
Copied
Copied
When you take someone out on a date, who should pick up the tab? NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY to answer that question and others to help improve your financial relationship with your partner.Feb. 13, 2024
Now Playing
Who pays the bill when you go on a date?
04:11
UP NEXT
How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day
04:45
Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options
04:52
Are massive sports stadiums worth taxpayers’ money?
04:27
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more
04:39
How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials
05:02
Simple financial changes that can really add up
04:28
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?
02:52
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving
05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year
02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success
04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams
04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle
04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them
04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more
03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows
02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling
03:58
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam