How to help older family members embrace new technology
05:21
UP NEXT
TODAY celebrates 100th (and 104th) birthdays: Aug. 29, 2023
01:15
Dylan Dreyer finally gets her luggage back after Italian vacation
01:43
Creative swaps to save money at the grocery store
04:31
College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home
02:03
Hawaiian Electrical denies second fire was started by power lines
00:34
Couple shocks family with trio of surprises during gender reveal
01:35
Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies
03:01
Spanish prosecutors open inquiry into official who kissed player
02:17
Florida rescue chopper spins out of control before crashing, killing 2
02:33
New video shows chilling moments before Jacksonville shooting
02:05
Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024
03:09
Idalia strengthens to a major hurricane as Florida braces for impact
03:17
Medalist Chuck Aoki talks training for the 2024 Paris Paralympics
03:54
By the numbers: What back-to-school shopping will cost in 2023
04:09
Meet the woman in the iconic March on Washington photo
05:27
France to spend $200M to destroy wine surplus as demand falls
00:41
Why are 2 Smithsonian pandas going back to China?
03:38
Simone Biles wins historic 8th title at US Gymnastics championship
05:09
Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of falsifying medical records
00:36
How to help older family members embrace new technology
05:21
Copied
Relying on our devices can be overwhelming for older generations, with only 61% of Americans over 65 owning a smartphone. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with advice for helping people navigate the digital world.Aug. 29, 2023
Now Playing
How to help older family members embrace new technology
05:21
UP NEXT
TODAY celebrates 100th (and 104th) birthdays: Aug. 29, 2023
01:15
Dylan Dreyer finally gets her luggage back after Italian vacation
01:43
Creative swaps to save money at the grocery store
04:31
College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home
02:03
Hawaiian Electrical denies second fire was started by power lines
00:34
Couple shocks family with trio of surprises during gender reveal
01:35
Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies
03:01
Spanish prosecutors open inquiry into official who kissed player
02:17
Florida rescue chopper spins out of control before crashing, killing 2
02:33
New video shows chilling moments before Jacksonville shooting
02:05
Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024
03:09
Idalia strengthens to a major hurricane as Florida braces for impact
03:17
Medalist Chuck Aoki talks training for the 2024 Paris Paralympics
03:54
By the numbers: What back-to-school shopping will cost in 2023
04:09
Meet the woman in the iconic March on Washington photo
05:27
France to spend $200M to destroy wine surplus as demand falls
00:41
Why are 2 Smithsonian pandas going back to China?
03:38
Simone Biles wins historic 8th title at US Gymnastics championship
05:09
Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of falsifying medical records