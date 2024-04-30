The 5 C's of media use: How to manage screen time for your kids
As kids and teens receive an average of 237 smartphone notifications every day, new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics offers ways for parents to manage screen time for children. Dr. Jenny Radesky joins TODAY to explain the new recommendations and the 5 C’s of media use.April 30, 2024
