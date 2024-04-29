What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?
There is a new type of store growing in popularity that sells brand-name goods at a fraction of the retail price. It’s called re-commerce and gives a second chance for returned items, products in damaged boxes or things that were just overstocked. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.April 29, 2024
