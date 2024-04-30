IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s
April 30, 202404:44
    A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson's

A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s

April is Parkinson’s Awareness month, and TODAY’s Craig Melvin meets with people who have found a unique form of exercise through rock climbing that’s having a big impact on their health.April 30, 2024

    A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s

