IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 problem-solving beauty finds for summer — starting at $11

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    How people are using AI to improve their dating game

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Car safety 101: New information could save lives

    05:20

  • Al Roker gave a TED Talk with inspiration from granddaughter Sky

    01:57

  • Erin Andrews shares 10-year IVF journey, welcoming baby boy

    07:00

  • Gabby Douglas is returning to gymnastics with Olympic hopes

    00:38

  • Lisa Marie Presley likely died from weight-loss surgery complication

    01:42

  • American tourists are flocking to these European destinations

    03:15

  • Massive pipeline explosion in Texas rattles homes

    00:27

  • Secret Service unable to link White House cocaine to a suspect

    02:10

  • Extreme heat could break temperature records in some regions

    03:53

  • Actors’ strike ‘could drag on for months,’ media correspondent says

    01:57

  • Hollywood grinds to a halt with joint actor-writer strike underway

    02:23

  • Meet the camp director who's been impacting lives for decades

    04:37

  • Single mothers form 'mommunes' for economic, emotional support

    04:27

  • What an actors’ strike could mean for show and movies

    03:40

  • 7 ways to decompress and bring joy to your life every day

    04:26

  • Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner

    02:14

  • Passengers, flight attendants hospitalized after severe turbulence

    00:23

  • No boating deaths linked to social media, officials say

    00:36

How people are using AI to improve their dating game

04:44

Artificial intelligence is changing online dating by creating custom responses and editing photos — and some people even talk to generated personalities. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY.July 14, 2023

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    How people are using AI to improve their dating game

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Car safety 101: New information could save lives

    05:20

  • Al Roker gave a TED Talk with inspiration from granddaughter Sky

    01:57

  • Erin Andrews shares 10-year IVF journey, welcoming baby boy

    07:00

  • Gabby Douglas is returning to gymnastics with Olympic hopes

    00:38

  • Lisa Marie Presley likely died from weight-loss surgery complication

    01:42

  • American tourists are flocking to these European destinations

    03:15

  • Massive pipeline explosion in Texas rattles homes

    00:27

  • Secret Service unable to link White House cocaine to a suspect

    02:10

  • Extreme heat could break temperature records in some regions

    03:53

  • Actors’ strike ‘could drag on for months,’ media correspondent says

    01:57

  • Hollywood grinds to a halt with joint actor-writer strike underway

    02:23

  • Meet the camp director who's been impacting lives for decades

    04:37

  • Single mothers form 'mommunes' for economic, emotional support

    04:27

  • What an actors’ strike could mean for show and movies

    03:40

  • 7 ways to decompress and bring joy to your life every day

    04:26

  • Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner

    02:14

  • Passengers, flight attendants hospitalized after severe turbulence

    00:23

  • No boating deaths linked to social media, officials say

    00:36

02:23

Hollywood grinds to a halt with joint actor-writer strike underway

01:57

Actors’ strike ‘could drag on for months,’ media correspondent says

03:53

Extreme heat could break temperature records in some regions

02:10

Secret Service unable to link White House cocaine to a suspect

00:27

Massive pipeline explosion in Texas rattles homes

03:15

American tourists are flocking to these European destinations

03:43

Shop these products to protect your hair this summer

03:38

Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

05:33

How to Barbie-fy your wardrobe

03:22

Brad Paisley talks ‘not shying away’ from heavy topics in new album

03:22

Brad Paisley talks ‘not shying away’ from heavy topics in new album

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

05:20

Car safety 101: New information could save lives

04:27

Get the scoop on the newest ice cream flavors!

04:04

Shop these products to solve common summer problems

06:11

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass talk ‘Biosphere,’ looming strike

05:06

How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

04:15

Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

03:40

What an actors’ strike could mean for show and movies

04:29

How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

03:43

Shop these products to protect your hair this summer

05:33

How to Barbie-fy your wardrobe

03:30

Should you pay for your friend’s dinner on their birthday?

05:25

Michelle Buteau on body positivity in ‘Survival of the Thickest’

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

03:56

Barbie-fy your home with these designer tips

05:18

Ashley Graham talks new show ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge'

04:37

Meet the camp director who's been impacting lives for decades

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

03:20

Jenna Bush Hager reads book clues on ‘Jeopardy!'

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

25:14

These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

05:08

Try this buffalo chicken boat recipe that’s better than takeout

03:16

Cooking with Cal: Dylan shares her mother’s casserole recipe

04:39

Try this breakfast-inspired dessert of nubby granola shortbread

04:45

Meet the female master bourbon distiller making history

05:11

Grill Dads share their ‘better than buffalo wings’ chicken recipe