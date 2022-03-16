IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine

    02:28

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

    00:29

  • Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    02:27

  • Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

    02:36

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation

    00:25

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Severe storm hazards threaten the South

    01:00

  • Pfizer seeks approval for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

    02:03

  • Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack

    02:56

  • Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help

    02:37

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin reportedly deported to Germany

    02:30

  • Former detective shares tips to keep safe amid crime spike

    04:33

  • Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay

    00:23

  • Tom Brady fans react to surprise return to NFL

    02:06

  • Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war

    02:24

  • Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents

    00:37

TODAY

Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday

02:02

The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates Wednesday by a quarter point as part of a high priority effort to tame the 40-year high inflation rate facing the United States. Financial advisors say now is the time to pay off credit cards before the rates go higher, if you have an adjustable rate private student loan, equity line or mortgage convert them to fixed-rate loans and new home buyers should lock down a loan rate fast. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine

    02:28

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

    00:29

  • Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    02:27

  • Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

    02:36

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation

    00:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All