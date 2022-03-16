Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday
02:02
Share this -
copied
The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates Wednesday by a quarter point as part of a high priority effort to tame the 40-year high inflation rate facing the United States. Financial advisors say now is the time to pay off credit cards before the rates go higher, if you have an adjustable rate private student loan, equity line or mortgage convert them to fixed-rate loans and new home buyers should lock down a loan rate fast. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine
02:28
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation
00:29
Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent
02:27
Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices
02:36
Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups
00:25
Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation