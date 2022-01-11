IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help

03:31

The 3rd Hour of TODAY is shining a light on two friends, Lisa McLaughlin and Robin McIntosh, who created a whole new way for people battling addiction to get help. They share their stories of how they met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in 2009 and how they partnered to create their ideal version of treatment with Workit Health.Jan. 11, 2022

