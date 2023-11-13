IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY Savings: Save at over 40,000 stores with our coupon extension

  • Families of University of Idaho victims mark one year since murders

    03:55

  • TSA administrator talks Thanksgiving travel, government shutdown

    03:16

  • Tim Scott drops Republican presidential campaign with ‘no warning’

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

    02:00

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

    02:33

  • US airstrikes target facilities in Syria believed to be used by Iran

    01:31

  • Deer crashes used pickup truck sale with surprise hurdle

    04:09

  • Cody Dorman, namesake of Breeders' Cup champion, dies at 17

    02:08

  • Veteran walks thousands of miles for Operation Mend

    03:45

  • Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

    01:00

  • New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care

    04:33

  • Los Angeles’ I-10 Freeway closes after massive fire erupts

    00:27

  • Ex-NFL 1st-round pick D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in car crash

    01:41

  • Mike Johnson unveils plan to avert government shutdown

    01:59

  • US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza

    02:07

  • Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates

    02:53

  • How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide

    04:13

  • Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration

    02:56

  • Soldier surprises little brother at school after 3 years apart

    00:47

House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

01:36

With the deadline for a government shutdown approaching, House Republicans have unveiled a new stopgap funding plan. But are there enough votes for the bill to pass? NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 13, 2023

  • Families of University of Idaho victims mark one year since murders

    03:55

  • TSA administrator talks Thanksgiving travel, government shutdown

    03:16

  • Tim Scott drops Republican presidential campaign with ‘no warning’

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    As fighting escalates in Gaza, protests across US grow

    02:00

  • Gaza hospital warns of dire situation for 36 babies in neonatal unit

    02:33

  • US airstrikes target facilities in Syria believed to be used by Iran

    01:31

  • Deer crashes used pickup truck sale with surprise hurdle

    04:09

  • Cody Dorman, namesake of Breeders' Cup champion, dies at 17

    02:08

  • Veteran walks thousands of miles for Operation Mend

    03:45

  • Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

    01:00

  • New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care

    04:33

  • Los Angeles’ I-10 Freeway closes after massive fire erupts

    00:27

  • Ex-NFL 1st-round pick D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in car crash

    01:41

  • Mike Johnson unveils plan to avert government shutdown

    01:59

  • US pressures Israel to protect civilian life in Gaza

    02:07

  • Gaza’s hospitals in crisis as fighting escalates

    02:53

  • How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide

    04:13

  • Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration

    02:56

  • Soldier surprises little brother at school after 3 years apart

    00:47

Ex-NFL 1st-round pick D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in car crash

Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

Henry Winkler opens up about dyslexia, road to ‘Happy Days’

Veteran walks thousands of miles for Operation Mend

Cody Dorman, namesake of Breeders' Cup champion, dies at 17

Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes

Families of University of Idaho victims mark one year since murders

TSA administrator talks Thanksgiving travel, government shutdown

Tim Scott drops Republican presidential campaign with ‘no warning’

House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

Reduce your salt intake with these superfood swaps

How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide

Jewel announces release of 25th anniversary edition of ‘Spirit’

Spike Lee shares a first look at his new exhibit at Brooklyn Museum

How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts

Gift ideas that make the perfect stocking stuffers

How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform

Marilu Henner talks off-Broadway play ‘Madwomen of the West’

Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Weekend watch list: ‘The Marvels,’ ‘The Santa Clauses,’ more

Honey habanero chicken and saffron citrus rice: Get the recipe!

Michele Norris talks deeply personal podcast 'Your Mama's Kitchen'

Is it rude to tell my airplane seat neighbor to stop talking?

Blake Shelton talks new tour, new restaurant and more

Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike talk WNBA, sisterhood, more

Diwali sweets: Chai cheesecake and coconut almond barfi

Family of 3 becomes family of 5 with incredible adoption story

Barbara Bush on the comeback of retro names — including her own

Jenna and Barbara Bush reveal some first loves: Books, pets, more

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Honey habanero chicken and saffron citrus rice: Get the recipe!

Reduce your salt intake with these superfood swaps

2 winning game day recipes: Meat lovers pizza, rib-eye cap steaks

Diwali sweets: Chai cheesecake and coconut almond barfi

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Bobby Flay serves up rib-eye steak frites with blue cheese butter

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Garlic parmesan wings and Cincinnati chili dogs: Get the recipes!