Hospitals overwhelmed by omicron despite reports of COVID-19 cases peaking
02:04
Share this -
copied
Health experts say they’re starting to see signs that the current wave of COVID-19 is beginning to peak in some places. While the case count seems to be easing in some parts of the East Coast, hospitals are still being overrun by the omicron variant. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
The future of Roe v. Wade on 49th anniversary of landmark ruling
02:54
Los Angeles hit by string of train robberies
02:12
Monkeys on the loose in Pennsylvania after truck crash
00:26
Remembering comedian Louie Anderson
02:13
Arnold Schwarzenegger in multi-vehicle California car crash
00:27
NYPD officer killed and another wounded after domestic call in Harlem