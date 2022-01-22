IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hospitals overwhelmed by omicron despite reports of COVID-19 cases peaking

    02:04
    Man arrested for threatening election official in Georgia

    01:05

  • Trump reportedly drafted executive order to seize voting machines

    01:50

  • U.S. sends military aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion tensions

    02:16

  • Another winter storm hits the Southeast amid freezing temperatures

    01:34

  • Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo

    05:03

  • Reporter hit by car on live TV speaks to TODAY: 'Accidents happen!'

    03:34

  • Peloton faces uphill climb, as Netflix sees its stock drop

    02:29

  • Road to the Super Bowl: Fans and athletes prepare for the postseason

    02:44

  • Steer your way out of trouble with these winter driving tips

    04:08

  • Rock legend Meat Loaf dies at 74

    02:57

  • Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

    02:25

  • Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory this weekend

    03:18

  • High stakes meeting underway in Geneva over Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:51

TODAY

Hospitals overwhelmed by omicron despite reports of COVID-19 cases peaking

02:04

Health experts say they're starting to see signs that the current wave of COVID-19 is beginning to peak in some places. While the case count seems to be easing in some parts of the East Coast, hospitals are still being overrun by the omicron variant. NBC's Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 22, 2022

