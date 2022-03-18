Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educator
03:23
In the latest edition of Best Fan Friday, Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise Doreetha Edgecomb, an educator who was recently honored for her career in the classroom. Edgecomb wins a $500 gift card to Barnes & Noble!March 18, 2022
Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educator
