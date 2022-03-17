Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon
NBC’s Harry Smith marks St. Patrick’s Day by visiting McSorley's Old Ale House, the longest continuously operating bar in New York City. He learns about its proud history and why some consider it “a kind of heaven.”March 17, 2022
Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon
