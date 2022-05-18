IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren will star in ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1932’

The hit western show “Yellowstone” is getting another prequel spinoff called “1932" that will star Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren. This latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will see them take on a historic drought, the end of prohibition and the Great Depression.May 18, 2022

