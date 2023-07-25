IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial
02:08
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest
02:12
Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says
02:27
Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life
05:54
Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer
04:07
How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
04:11
Now Playing
Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns
02:10
UP NEXT
Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again
02:23
Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week
04:16
Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?
04:25
5 viral skincare hacks that actually work
05:41
How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling
04:34
Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves
04:19
How to manage your mental health in the summer
03:28
Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study
00:42
Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast
03:04
What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart
04:05
How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?
05:31
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year
05:44
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
24:43
Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns
02:10
Copied
The CDC says nearly 35% of children suffer from some type of allergy, but a new study from the Journal of Pediatrics reveals a specific sequence of symptoms that parents should look for to improve early diagnosis. NBC’s Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to explain the average age of allergic development and what parents should do moving forward.July 25, 2023
New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial
02:08
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest
02:12
Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says
02:27
Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life
05:54
Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer
04:07
How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community
04:11
Now Playing
Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns
02:10
UP NEXT
Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again
02:23
Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week
04:16
Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?
04:25
5 viral skincare hacks that actually work
05:41
How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling
04:34
Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves
04:19
How to manage your mental health in the summer
03:28
Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study
00:42
Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast
03:04
What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart
04:05
How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?
05:31
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year