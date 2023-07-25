IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

    02:08

  • Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    02:12

  • Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says

    02:27

  • Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

    05:54

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

    04:07

  • How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again

    02:23

  • Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

    04:16

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25

  • 5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

    05:41

  • How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

    04:34

  • Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves

    04:19

  • How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28

  • Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study

    00:42

  • Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast

    03:04

  • What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

    04:05

  • How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31

  • Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

02:10

The CDC says nearly 35% of children suffer from some type of allergy, but a new study from the Journal of Pediatrics reveals a specific sequence of symptoms that parents should look for to improve early diagnosis. NBC’s Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to explain the average age of allergic development and what parents should do moving forward.July 25, 2023

  • New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

    02:08

  • Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    02:12

  • Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says

    02:27

  • Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

    05:54

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

    04:07

  • How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again

    02:23

  • Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

    04:16

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25

  • 5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

    05:41

  • How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

    04:34

  • Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves

    04:19

  • How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28

  • Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study

    00:42

  • Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast

    03:04

  • What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

    04:05

  • How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31

  • Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

06:26

Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart after judge refuses terms

02:12

Mitch McConnell’s midsentence freeze draws concern for his health

01:46

Officials investigate NYC high-rise crane collapse that injured 12

02:48

Boston declares heat emergency amid record-high temperatures

03:36

Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands

03:14

Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit

00:28

Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio

02:08

New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

00:38

Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired

01:04

93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome

05:10

How to take your houseplants for a walk. Yes, for real.

05:00

Multitasking products for organizing and cleaning your home

04:21

Visit Camp Half-Blood, where education meets imagination

05:14

How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

03:52

Summer squash quesadillas and squash white pizza: Get the recipes!

03:50

Shop these multipurpose kitchen tools and tech gadgets

04:07

Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

06:18

Jim Gaffigan on 'Dark Pale,' tour with Jerry Seinfeld and... diarrhea

04:11

How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

01:30

Dylan Dreyer shares lost luggage mishap on family vacation in Italy

07:09

Meet the hilarious stars behind the hit podcast 'I've Had It'

06:46

‘Banyan Moon’ author shares the inspiration behind her hit novel

03:45

Tandoori shrimp skewers and tomato chutney: Get the recipes

04:37

10-year-old professional photographer takes pics of Hoda & Jenna

03:10

Hoda and Jenna try Burger King's cheese-filled 'burger'

05:54

Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

04:05

Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Banyan Moon'

03:32

Andrew Rannells’ knowledge on books and Broadway put to the test

05:25

Andrew Rannells talks 'Uncle of the Year,' reuniting with Josh Gad

03:18

My babysitter brought her boyfriend to our house. What should I do?

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

03:45

Tandoori shrimp skewers and tomato chutney: Get the recipes

03:52

Summer squash quesadillas and squash white pizza: Get the recipes!

05:31

Creamy garden zucchini pasta: Get the recipe!

04:08

No fire required: A healthy twist on campfire s’mores

04:02

Grilled skirt steak tacos with salsa verde: Get the recipe!

05:11

Spatchcocked chicken with blackberry BBQ sauce: Get the recipe!

04:45

Sheet-pan shrimp fajitas and Caprese pasta salad: Get the recipes!

05:16

Martha Stewart shares her recipe for spicy lobster linguine

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

06:51

What is the ‘girl dinner’ trend taking a bite out of social media?