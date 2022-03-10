Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish
05:12
Share this -
copied
For 70 years, chef Leah Chase ran the iconic Dooky Chase Restaurant in New Orleans, attracting food lovers from all over the world. Now her legacy lives on through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edgar and Leah Chase join Hoda and Jenna to show off New Orleans cuisine with a crawfish and andouille corn maque choux. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish
05:12
UP NEXT
How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)
03:30
Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas
04:45
Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks
01:29
Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak
05:25
Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’