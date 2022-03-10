Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish

For 70 years, chef Leah Chase ran the iconic Dooky Chase Restaurant in New Orleans, attracting food lovers from all over the world. Now her legacy lives on through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edgar and Leah Chase join Hoda and Jenna to show off New Orleans cuisine with a crawfish and andouille corn maque choux. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 10, 2022