IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

    04:40

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • The right way to harness the power of manifestation

    05:28

  • Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains

    03:59

  • Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?

    05:36

  • Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?

    04:50

  • Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community

    24:13

  • Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge

    04:17

  • Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’

    04:27

  • 10 ways to get your steps in during Start TODAY’s Jan. challenge

    09:14

  • Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU

    10:17

  • Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU

    00:45

  • 3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age

    04:29

  • How to cope with a lingering winter cough

    04:33

  • Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 2024

    05:15

  • Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app

    07:30

  • Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right

    08:29

  • Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible

    06:49

  • 10-minute Indoor HIIT walking workout

    10:48

Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

05:34

BODi super trainer Amoila Cesar joins Hoda & Jenna to share three exercises you can do at home to get a full body workout without any equipment — and he shares a hack to create DIY weights with books in a backpack.Jan. 11, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

    04:40

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • The right way to harness the power of manifestation

    05:28

  • Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains

    03:59

  • Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?

    05:36

  • Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?

    04:50

  • Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community

    24:13

  • Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge

    04:17

  • Achieve deeper happiness by leading a ‘quiet life’

    04:27

  • 10 ways to get your steps in during Start TODAY’s Jan. challenge

    09:14

  • Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU

    10:17

  • Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU

    00:45

  • 3 mind-body exercises to improve focus in the digital age

    04:29

  • How to cope with a lingering winter cough

    04:33

  • Wellness trends to help you reach your health goals in 2024

    05:15

  • Kate Hudson talks new music, staying fit in 2024, new lifestyle app

    07:30

  • Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right

    08:29

  • Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible

    06:49

  • 10-minute Indoor HIIT walking workout

    10:48

Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect

Boeing CEO promises to find where quality control broke down

Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

Hoda and Sheinelle test their Throwback Thursday knowledge

Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Lily Gladstone talks ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Golden Globes win

Which soup reigns supreme? Hoda and Sheinelle rank 5 faves

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad talk powerful new documentary

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Andie MacDowell talks Season 2 of ‘The Way Home’

Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling

Bill Belichick reportedly out as New England Patriots head coach

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

How to love and care for your houseplants in the winter months

Protect your data from scammers by decluttering your devices

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

Hoda and Sheinelle test their Throwback Thursday knowledge

Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Lily Gladstone talks ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Golden Globes win

Which soup reigns supreme? Hoda and Sheinelle rank 5 faves

Hoda talks about filling ‘father-sized hole’ following his passing

Hoda Kotb is obsessed with Kathie Lee Gifford’s song ‘3 Little Words’

Heathy and filling snacks to try when the cravings hit

‘Mean Girls’ star Busy Philipps says she’s not a ‘cool mom’

See Hoda & Jenna compete in trivia game of ‘Categories’

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Try these comforting and nutritious winter soup and stew recipes

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Try this Mongolian beef bowl recipe that’s better than takeout!

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

Winter green salad and mushroom polenta: Get the recipes!

Transform pizza and cheeseburgers into healthy family meals

One-pot turmeric chicken and stuffed cabbage: Get the recipes!