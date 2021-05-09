Foster care caseworker adopts teen after she ages out of the system

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the special Mother’s Day for one new mom who was finally able to adopt her daughter after she aged out of the foster-care system. Also this week, the dad who held a mock press conference about what it’s like to be a parent; the British Royal Marines showing off a new jetpack that would make Tony Stark proud; and Ohio state Sen. Andrew Brenner, who tried to use virtual graphics to make it look like he was at home during a Zoom call but was really in his car.