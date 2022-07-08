IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at campaign event

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at campaign event

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed at a campaign event on Thursday night. NBC’s Janis Mackey Fryer reports for TODAY on the investigation and how the shooting happened in a country where gun violence is almost non-existent. Warning: Some of the video is disturbing.July 8, 2022

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe dies after being shot at campaign event

