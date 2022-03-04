Florida Senate passes bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy
The Florida Senate passed a bill Thursday that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The vote was along party lines, with all Republicans voting in favor. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the measure into law.March 4, 2022
