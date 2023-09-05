Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies at 56 of acute liver failure
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative
01:54
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID after traveling during Labor Day weekend with President Joe Biden, who has tested negative so far. She’s experiencing mild symptoms, according to her office. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Sept. 5, 2023
