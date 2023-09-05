First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID after traveling during Labor Day weekend with President Joe Biden, who has tested negative so far. She’s experiencing mild symptoms, according to her office. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Sept. 5, 2023

