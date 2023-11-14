Ex-Trump allies detail his alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election

Secret Service opens fire during attempted break-in of government car
Newly revealed video interviews with former allies of former President Donald Trump are revealing more about his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 14, 2023
