Ever Forward cargo ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay after 8 days
The cargo ship Ever Forward that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay last week is still stuck on Monday morning. Officials say it could take another week to get the ship moving again, due to the complex nature of the mission.March 21, 2022
