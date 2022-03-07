IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter 01:37 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward 06:17 Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7 00:16
Now Playing
Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate 02:53
UP NEXT
Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024 13:01 A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration 01:26 Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC 00:21 More schools lift mask mandates 02:05 Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders 00:14 Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner 00:25 2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown 00:24 Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues 01:56 Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII 03:00 US troops near Ukraine train with NATO allies 01:58 As Russian forces edge nearer to Kyiv, attacks on civilians grow more brutal 02:42 Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union 03:59 Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students 02:43 Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos 03:38 The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis 05:07 Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children 01:22 Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate 02:53
Deadly violence continued in Ukraine over the weekend with at least eight civilians killed in one attack. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Lester Holt shares his journey into Lviv as uncertainty grows for citizens.
March 7, 2022 Read More Ukrainian girl tries to keep spirits up by singing 'Let It Go' in shelter 01:37 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward 06:17 Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7 00:16
Now Playing
Civilians caught in deadly crossfire as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate 02:53
UP NEXT
Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024 13:01 A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration 01:26