Recipe for success: Cousins share history behind Crumbl Cookies
04:32
TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: July 24, 2023
01:11
Is America becoming a nation of early birds?
04:47
Now Playing
Iconic Twitter logo replaced with letter ‘X’
00:38
UP NEXT
3 passengers injured after plane crashes into Texas house
00:27
Campaigns brace for possible third Trump indictment
01:44
Tips to get best airfare deals for last-minute summer travel
03:37
‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ open to record-setting weekend
02:24
Outrage grows after Ohio officer unleashes K9 on Jadarrius Rose
03:17
DOJ threatens to sue Texas over floating border barriers
02:28
Israeli lawmakers debate judicial overhaul amid mass protests
01:59
UN communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
01:34
Record-breaking temperatures put 30 million under heat alerts
03:23
Kayaking on the LA River: Here's what you need to know
05:17
Tony Bennett dies: Look back at his life and legacy
06:54
How scientists are working to bring back shark populations
04:51
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
00:36
Close call: Watch lucky woman narrowly avoid car collision
00:26
Search underway for wild animal on the loose in Berlin
01:23
Broadway averts strike after tentative deal reached
00:21
Iconic Twitter logo replaced with letter ‘X’
00:38
Copied
Elon Musk changed the Twitter bird logo to the letter “X." This is the latest change since he bought the app last year for $44 billion. Musk says the letter is to “embody the imperfections in us all.”July 24, 2023
Recipe for success: Cousins share history behind Crumbl Cookies
04:32
TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: July 24, 2023
01:11
Is America becoming a nation of early birds?
04:47
Now Playing
Iconic Twitter logo replaced with letter ‘X’
00:38
UP NEXT
3 passengers injured after plane crashes into Texas house
00:27
Campaigns brace for possible third Trump indictment
01:44
Tips to get best airfare deals for last-minute summer travel
03:37
‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ open to record-setting weekend
02:24
Outrage grows after Ohio officer unleashes K9 on Jadarrius Rose
03:17
DOJ threatens to sue Texas over floating border barriers
02:28
Israeli lawmakers debate judicial overhaul amid mass protests
01:59
UN communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
01:34
Record-breaking temperatures put 30 million under heat alerts
03:23
Kayaking on the LA River: Here's what you need to know
05:17
Tony Bennett dies: Look back at his life and legacy
06:54
How scientists are working to bring back shark populations
04:51
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
00:36
Close call: Watch lucky woman narrowly avoid car collision
00:26
Search underway for wild animal on the loose in Berlin
01:23
Broadway averts strike after tentative deal reached