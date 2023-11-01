Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Nov. 1, 202301:19
Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research06:16
‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher dies at 5000:32
Delta pilot indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot plane's captain01:55
FBI returns to Idaho murder house to build physical model for trial02:13
‘Friends’ creators speak out on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Utter shock’07:20
Winter weather arrives early with snow covering parts of US03:28
Highland Wildfire in California forces 4,000 to evacuate00:22
Now Playing
Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial02:35
UP NEXT
Get a first look at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree00:38
Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine01:24
FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war02:22
Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza02:10
'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry00:27
Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’04:14
See the new treats candy stores are creating to wow customers03:59
See TODAY’s costumes for the 2023 Halloween extravaganza10:56
‘Friends’ cast speaks out for first time since Matthew Perry’s death02:31
Evacuations ordered as California fire spreads to 12,000 acres00:28
SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume as strike reaches 110th day00:25
Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial02:35
Donald Trump’s children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka are expected to testify under oath in the former president's civil fraud trial. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Nov. 1, 2023
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Nov. 1, 202301:19
Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research06:16
‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher dies at 5000:32
Delta pilot indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot plane's captain01:55
FBI returns to Idaho murder house to build physical model for trial02:13
‘Friends’ creators speak out on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Utter shock’07:20
Winter weather arrives early with snow covering parts of US03:28
Highland Wildfire in California forces 4,000 to evacuate00:22
Now Playing
Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial02:35
UP NEXT
Get a first look at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree00:38
Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine01:24
FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war02:22
Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza02:10
'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry00:27
Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’04:14
See the new treats candy stores are creating to wow customers03:59
See TODAY’s costumes for the 2023 Halloween extravaganza10:56
‘Friends’ cast speaks out for first time since Matthew Perry’s death02:31
Evacuations ordered as California fire spreads to 12,000 acres00:28
SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume as strike reaches 110th day00:25