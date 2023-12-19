IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Time is ticking! Last-minute Amazon gifts that’ll arrive in time — from $15

  • Now Playing

    When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

    03:54

  • Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips

    04:35

  • Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

    06:11

  • Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress

    05:19

  • What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies

    05:37

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds

    00:27

  • Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

    05:13

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:45

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47

  • Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:59

  • Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes

    00:27

  • Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern

    03:34

  • How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

    05:08

When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

05:33

NBC News medical contributors Dr. John Torres and Dr. Natalie Azar stop by Studio 1A to answer viewer questions about winter illnesses, including when to stay home if you’re sick, if being out in the cold can cause illness, how to protect your dogs from disease and more.Dec. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

    03:54

  • Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips

    04:35

  • Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

    06:11

  • Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress

    05:19

  • What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies

    05:37

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds

    00:27

  • Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

    05:13

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:45

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47

  • Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:59

  • Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

  • Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY

    24:47

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned

    03:16

  • Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

    05:23

  • More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes

    00:27

  • Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern

    03:34

  • How to improve your brain health: From sleep to diet and more

    05:08

Massive winter storm snarls holiday travel on roads and runways

Volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava 300 feet in the air

Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more

When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

Actor Cynthia Erivo talks upcoming films ‘Drift’ and ‘Wicked’

Uncle Fester from ‘Wednesday’ to get a Netflix spinoff

Exclusive: Hear a preview of Conan’s interview with Joe Biden

Colts’ Ryan Kelly and wife, Emma, share journey to parenthood

$3.99 vase from Goodwill store sells for $100,000

Jonathan Majors dropped by Disney and Marvel after guilty verdict

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Phoebe Dynevor talks Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ more

When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

Jon Cryer talks 'Extended Family,' his appearance on 'Password'

Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramirez talk teaming up in ‘Dr. Death’

Holiday tipping etiquette guide: Who to tip and how much

TODAY fan wins big getaway in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Lily James talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ starring alongside Zac Efron, more

Shop these holiday dresses that won’t break the bank

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Hoda shares her hilarious solution for when her kids are bored

Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes

What does bussin mean? Hoda & Jenna weigh in on slang terms

Michael Imperioli talks 'An Enemy of the People,' 'White Lotus'

TODAY fan wins big screen TV in holiday game with Hoda & Jenna!

Alanis Morissette on 30 years since 'Ironic,' revisits her iconic looks

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Beauty gifts for women — and men — that make great holiday gifts

Shop these last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas!

Top-rated stocking stuffers: Luxe beauty sets, tech, apparel, more

Jenna Bush Hager shares her holiday gift ideas for book lovers

Still holiday gift shopping? Grab these toys for kids of all ages

Holiday gift guide: Yummy treats for the foodies in your life

Holiday gift guide: Top gadgets for tech lovers of all ages

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

TODAY anchors face off in holiday movie meal themed quiz

Steak and cake for game day! Get the recipes for this perfect pair

Why this is the perfect steak tenderloin to make for the holidays

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party

3 viewers share their family’s dessert recipes with Hoda & Jenna

Philly pizza shop chef is serving up slices — and second chances