IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    Dermatologist shares the ABCs of skin safety

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?

    04:27

  • Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

    02:32

  • Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom

    06:32

  • What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!

    02:28

  • Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years

    06:51

  • How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips

    04:14

  • How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat

    02:44

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

    01:11

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

    03:15

  • Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza

    08:32

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID

    05:46

  • 3 health signs women should not ignore

    04:45

  • Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond

    05:26

  • COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season

    01:54

  • Savannah Guthrie shares update on COVID recovery

    01:48

  • Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans

    02:05

TODAY

Dermatologist shares the ABCs of skin safety

03:50

Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman joins Hoda and Jenna to share the signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to protecting your skin.May 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dermatologist shares the ABCs of skin safety

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?

    04:27

  • Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

    02:32

  • Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom

    06:32

  • What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!

    02:28

  • Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years

    06:51

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All