    Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China

    FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

TODAY

Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China

00:32

On Sunday, recovery crews found the second black from the wreckage of the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed in southern China last week. Officials hope the flight data recorder will provide more clues into what caused the Boeing 737-800 to go down. All 132 people on board were killed in the crash.March 28, 2022

Boeing 737 crashes in China with 132 people on board

