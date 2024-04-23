Women treated by female doctors more likely to survive: study
Women treated by female doctors more likely to survive: study
A sprawling new study found that women are less likely to die or have to return to the hospital if they are treated by a female doctor compared to a male doctor. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports and Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down the report.April 23, 2024
