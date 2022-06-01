IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann acquitted of lying to FBI

00:21

Michael Sussmann, a former lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. Prosecutors contend that he made false statements to investigators in hopes of orchestrating an “October surprise” against Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential race.June 1, 2022

Jury begins deliberations for Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to FBI

