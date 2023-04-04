Chinese spy balloon gathered and transmitted intelligence: report

Ohio school district tests out 4-day week to avert teacher burnout05:36
Scientists release video of deepest living fish ever recorded00:27
Leonardo DiCaprio testifies at Fugees rapper Pras Michelle’s trial00:30
Nashville police reveal Covenant school shooter fired 152 rounds00:43
Meet the crew for NASA’s first moon mission in more than 50 years03:14
UConn Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins talks NCAA Championship win03:10
Jill Biden’s plane diverted back to Denver after aircraft issue00:18
Former aide to ex-Maryland governor dies in fugitive manhunt01:33
- Now Playing
Chinese spy balloon gathered and transmitted intelligence: report01:54
- UP NEXT
Former president Donald Trump prepares to turn himself in06:26
‘Birdgirl’ author on leading the flock of environmental activism04:04
NASA set to name crew for first return to moon in 50 years02:56
Coach Kim Mulkey on LSU’s women’s basketball championship win04:16
Family of University of Idaho murder victim honors son02:25
Saudi Arabia announces plan to cut oil production00:28
50 years since first cellphone call, engineer looks back at milestone03:09
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old files suit against school board06:28
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday just one day after leaving hospital01:57
Nearly 100 deadly tornadoes touch down from Iowa to New Jersey04:13
Trump campaign says it's raised more than $5M since indictment02:19
- UP NEXT
Ohio school district tests out 4-day week to avert teacher burnout05:36
Scientists release video of deepest living fish ever recorded00:27
Leonardo DiCaprio testifies at Fugees rapper Pras Michelle’s trial00:30
Nashville police reveal Covenant school shooter fired 152 rounds00:43
Meet the crew for NASA’s first moon mission in more than 50 years03:14
UConn Huskies’ Jordan Hawkins talks NCAA Championship win03:10
Play All
Play All