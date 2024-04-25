Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?
04:30
Now Playing
How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility
03:49
UP NEXT
Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages
02:13
Stay or go? How to navigate crossroads in life
04:59
What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan
04:39
Hoda sits down with Carissa Moore on ‘Making Space’ podcast
00:50
Majority of parents feel burned out and lonely, study finds
06:09
Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you
04:33
How to make healthier choices when surrounded by added sugar
04:17
Women treated by female doctors more likely to survive: study
04:49
Try these dance-inspired workouts designed to boost your mood
04:18
What questions should you ask during your next visit to the doctor?
05:26
How much water is too much water? Doctor weighs in
04:15
How to safely store medicine — and when you should throw it away
04:32
Psychiatrist shares tips for reducing stress: 'Feelings aren't facts'
04:03
How to make sure you're taking common medications correctly
05:19
Weight-loss drugs could see a shortage until 2025, makers predict
03:38
Feeling stuck? How to find or reignite your life’s purpose
04:40
What is 'eldest daughter syndrome'? What birth order reveals
04:38
Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey
07:23
How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility
03:49
Copied
Copied
A clinical trial is underway at Columbia Fertility in New York City to see if menopause can be delayed, reducing the number of years people live with the adverse side effects and increasing the number of years to try to grow families before it begins. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.April 25, 2024