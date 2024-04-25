IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our travel boxes are selling out! Grab your Shop TODAY Staycation box for 63% off before it's gone

How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility
April 25, 202403:49

  • Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages

    02:13

  • Stay or go? How to navigate crossroads in life

    04:59

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Hoda sits down with Carissa Moore on ‘Making Space’ podcast

    00:50

  • Majority of parents feel burned out and lonely, study finds

    06:09

  • Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    04:33

  • How to make healthier choices when surrounded by added sugar

    04:17

  • Women treated by female doctors more likely to survive: study

    04:49

  • Try these dance-inspired workouts designed to boost your mood

    04:18

  • What questions should you ask during your next visit to the doctor?

    05:26

  • How much water is too much water? Doctor weighs in

    04:15

  • How to safely store medicine — and when you should throw it away

    04:32

  • Psychiatrist shares tips for reducing stress: 'Feelings aren't facts'

    04:03

  • How to make sure you're taking common medications correctly

    05:19

  • Weight-loss drugs could see a shortage until 2025, makers predict

    03:38

  • Feeling stuck? How to find or reignite your life’s purpose

    04:40

  • What is 'eldest daughter syndrome'? What birth order reveals

    04:38

  • Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey

    07:23

How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility

03:49

A clinical trial is underway at Columbia Fertility in New York City to see if menopause can be delayed, reducing the number of years people live with the adverse side effects and increasing the number of years to try to grow families before it begins. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.April 25, 2024

Could delaying menopause boost women's health? 1 woman shares her story

  • Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages

    02:13

  • Stay or go? How to navigate crossroads in life

    04:59

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Hoda sits down with Carissa Moore on ‘Making Space’ podcast

    00:50

  • Majority of parents feel burned out and lonely, study finds

    06:09

  • Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    04:33

  • How to make healthier choices when surrounded by added sugar

    04:17

  • Women treated by female doctors more likely to survive: study

    04:49

  • Try these dance-inspired workouts designed to boost your mood

    04:18

  • What questions should you ask during your next visit to the doctor?

    05:26

  • How much water is too much water? Doctor weighs in

    04:15

  • How to safely store medicine — and when you should throw it away

    04:32

  • Psychiatrist shares tips for reducing stress: 'Feelings aren't facts'

    04:03

  • How to make sure you're taking common medications correctly

    05:19

  • Weight-loss drugs could see a shortage until 2025, makers predict

    03:38

  • Feeling stuck? How to find or reignite your life’s purpose

    04:40

  • What is 'eldest daughter syndrome'? What birth order reveals

    04:38

  • Why more moms are looking to midwifery for their birth journey

    07:23

Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction overturned in New York court

Police clash with demonstrators as campus protests grow

Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity

Will Trump be punished for violating a gag order amid criminal trial?

Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

Father faces prison after violating new law in Turks and Caicos

Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Vivica A. Fox on cameo-filled new movie, 'blessed' to be turning 60

Pop culture roundup: ‘The Big Door Prize,’ sexy water, more

Double juicing a lemon and other chef-approved hacks to try

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

Jim Gaffigan talks 'Unfrosted,' new passion for whiskey-making!

How robots are giving firefighters an edge over wildfires

Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

The 3rd Hour of TODAY celebrates Take Your Kids to Work Day

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Stars of ‘Dora’ announce a second season of rebooted series

Influencer Iskra Lawrence shines a light on her infertility journey

Gospel singers Blind Boys of Alabama on being guided by faith

Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Vivica A. Fox on cameo-filled new movie, 'blessed' to be turning 60

Pop culture roundup: ‘The Big Door Prize,’ sexy water, more

Haley joins mom Hoda on TODAY for Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Hoda Kotb had an interesting remedy for jammed toe: Scotch tape!

Author Holly Gramazio talks ‘The Husbands,’ takes fan questions

'Girls State,' 'Livin' On A Prayer' and more documentaries to watch

Panzanella with burrata and spring veggies: Get the recipe!

Jerry Seinfeld talks 'Unfrosted,' turning 70, Larry David and more

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Shop these 5 bestselling spring fashion staples

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Double juicing a lemon and other chef-approved hacks to try

Try Matt Abdoo’s barbecue recipe for a pulled brisket burger

Panzanella with burrata and spring veggies: Get the recipe!

Anthony Scotto shares his recipe for his famous Sunday Sauce

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Pasta Napolitan: Try the noodles that blend Italy and Japan!

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Try this brisket with veggies and horseradish for Passover

Try Mario Carbone's tasty Italian recipe for pork chops with peppers