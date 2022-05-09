IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

TODAY

Budget-friendly wedding looks to wear this season

04:46

Weddings are back in a big way with roughly 2.6 million taking place this year. Fashion expert Katie Sands joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with some budget friendly looks for the wedding surge.May 9, 2022

41 looks for every kind of wedding, from casual parties to black tie affairs

