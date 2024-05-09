13-minute cycle and strength workout

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
13-minute cycle and strength workout13:07
UP NEXT
Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network00:25
Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown02:01
Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more04:45
Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health02:32
Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout01:33
Celebrity trainer shares spring workouts for all every muscle group05:26
What to know about skin cancer: Self-exams, safety tips, more03:38
Pediatric nurses reunite with former cancer patients live on TODAY!09:10
Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth06:38
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’05:51
Hormone replacement therapy is safe to treat menopause: study02:16
A surge of anger could raise risk of heart attack, new study shows03:58
Kelly Corrigan talks PBS show about mental health, well-being05:29
Breast cancer screenings should start at 40, panel recommends02:40
May 2024 Start TODAY challenge focuses on walking and strength04:23
Try these DIY tips to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul04:06
A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s04:44
The 5 C's of media use: How to manage screen time for your kids07:45
What is ‘Ozempic personality’? Users report changes in mood02:33
13-minute cycle and strength workout13:07
Join us for a quick workout with Barry's that'll work your upper and lower body with a quick stretch in between.May 9, 2024
Now Playing
13-minute cycle and strength workout13:07
UP NEXT
Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network00:25
Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown02:01
Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more04:45
Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health02:32
Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout01:33
Celebrity trainer shares spring workouts for all every muscle group05:26
What to know about skin cancer: Self-exams, safety tips, more03:38
Pediatric nurses reunite with former cancer patients live on TODAY!09:10
Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth06:38
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’05:51
Hormone replacement therapy is safe to treat menopause: study02:16
A surge of anger could raise risk of heart attack, new study shows03:58
Kelly Corrigan talks PBS show about mental health, well-being05:29
Breast cancer screenings should start at 40, panel recommends02:40
May 2024 Start TODAY challenge focuses on walking and strength04:23
Try these DIY tips to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul04:06
A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s04:44
The 5 C's of media use: How to manage screen time for your kids07:45
What is ‘Ozempic personality’? Users report changes in mood02:33