Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine
01:24
The Senate is grappling with a sweeping new funding request from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to green-light billions of dollars in military aid to both Israel and Ukraine. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 1, 2023
