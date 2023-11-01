IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Halloween 2023: See all the costume reveals and best moments

  • Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:22

  • Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza

    02:10

  • 'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry

    00:27

  • Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

    04:14

  • See the new treats candy stores are creating to wow customers

    03:59

  • See TODAY’s costumes for the 2023 Halloween extravaganza

    10:56

  • ‘Friends’ cast speaks out for first time since Matthew Perry’s death

    02:31

  • Evacuations ordered as California fire spreads to 12,000 acres

    00:28

  • SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume as strike reaches 110th day

    00:25

  • See 5-year-old dress up like Al Roker for Halloween

    01:15

  • Mary Lou Retton breaks silence as she recovers from pneumonia

    02:53

  • Halloween tourist destinations are seeing uptick in visitors in 2023

    03:24

  • Halloween weather: Trick-or-treaters prep for record cold and snow

    03:53

  • Maine shooting suspect’s family flagged warning signs in May

    00:38

  • Heavily armed man found dead at Colorado amusement park

    00:34

  • GM reaches deal with UAW: What’s in the fine print?

    02:39

  • White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

    02:34

  • Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

    03:41

Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

01:24

The Senate is grappling with a sweeping new funding request from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to green-light billions of dollars in military aid to both Israel and Ukraine. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 1, 2023

  • Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:22

  • Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza

    02:10

  • 'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry

    00:27

  • Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

    04:14

  • See the new treats candy stores are creating to wow customers

    03:59

  • See TODAY’s costumes for the 2023 Halloween extravaganza

    10:56

  • ‘Friends’ cast speaks out for first time since Matthew Perry’s death

    02:31

  • Evacuations ordered as California fire spreads to 12,000 acres

    00:28

  • SAG-AFTRA negotiations to resume as strike reaches 110th day

    00:25

  • See 5-year-old dress up like Al Roker for Halloween

    01:15

  • Mary Lou Retton breaks silence as she recovers from pneumonia

    02:53

  • Halloween tourist destinations are seeing uptick in visitors in 2023

    03:24

  • Halloween weather: Trick-or-treaters prep for record cold and snow

    03:53

  • Maine shooting suspect’s family flagged warning signs in May

    00:38

  • Heavily armed man found dead at Colorado amusement park

    00:34

  • GM reaches deal with UAW: What’s in the fine print?

    02:39

  • White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

    02:34

  • Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

    03:41
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Maine shooting suspect’s family flagged warning signs in May

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Heavily armed man found dead at Colorado amusement park

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

GM reaches deal with UAW: What’s in the fine print?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

FBI director warns about extremists in US amid Israel-Hamas war

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in Gaza

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'Friends' creators share last conversation with Matthew Perry

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Learn the true tale behind ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY plays music-themed game of Pictionary for Halloween

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 creative last-minute Halloween costumes you can make at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Halloween safety for children and adults

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna's 10-year-old daughter spends 1st Halloween with friends

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'70s Halloween costume ideas: Rocky, Jackson 5, and more!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna compete in ’70s game show ‘Password’ for Halloween

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda & Jenna trick-or-treat with some favorite ‘70s icons

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Check out the hottest celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda and Jenna dressed as Sonny and Cher for Halloween

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See the chills and thrills at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Tips to get motivated in the morning during the colder months

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How a mother and daughter helped each other beat breast cancer

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this simple recipe for a Southern spin on peppery steak Diane

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this crispy chicken cutlet with a savory woodland salad

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ree Drummond shares 2 oven-baked pasta recipes