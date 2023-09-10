IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden visits Vietnam for trade talks after G20 summit

01:40

After wrapping up the G20 summit in India, President Biden arrived in Vietnam with an expectation the U.S. and Vietnam will take steps to formalize a closer relationship. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 10, 2023

