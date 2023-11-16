Key takeaways from long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping came together for their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year, with Biden describing the talks as “constructive and productive." While there were no major breakthroughs on issues like Russia or Iran, there were agreements to cooperate on other matters. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Nov. 16, 2023
