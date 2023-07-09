IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden departs on high-stakes Europe trip to support to Ukraine

02:24

President Biden is heading to Europe for a series of high-stakes meetings including the NATO summit in Lithuania, which is just a few hundred miles from the fighting in Ukraine. The trip comes just after Biden announced a decision to provide controversial cluster bombs to the country. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for Sunday TODAY.July 9, 2023

