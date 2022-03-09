'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March

Chris Witherspoon, founder of PopViewers, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with what to watch this month including season two of the beloved romantic saga "Bridgerton," a new show from Lizzo which features a cameo from TODAY’s own Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer called “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Life & Beth” premiering on Hulu from Amy Schumer, and movies “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and “Alice” starring Keke Palmer.March 9, 2022