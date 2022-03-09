IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March 04:22
Chris Witherspoon, founder of PopViewers, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with what to watch this month including season two of the beloved romantic saga "Bridgerton," a new show from Lizzo which features a cameo from TODAY’s own Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer called “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Life & Beth” premiering on Hulu from Amy Schumer, and movies “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and “Alice” starring Keke Palmer.
March 9, 2022
