IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook with help from celeb chefs on TODAY All Day 

  • Medium Tyler Henry talks new Netflix series, gives Jenna a reading

    06:08

  • Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell talk ‘The Adam Project’

    05:48

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded

    03:52
  • Now Playing

    'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway

    05:26

  • Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29

  • Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’

    06:18

  • Watch Kristin Chenoweth find out Savannah Guthrie’s daughter performed as Glinda

    00:59

  • Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande

    04:29

  • Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary

    01:02

  • Diana Ross’ daughter Rhonda shares adorable throwback photo

    00:29

  • Will Ferrell hits the court as Jackie Moon during Warriors-Clippers game

    00:44

  • Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player

    02:33

  • Zoey Deutch shows Hoda and Jenna the latest photos on her phone

    05:35

  • Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotes

    02:30

  • People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world

    05:47

  • 2022 ACM Awards: Watch the highlights, and see who won!

    02:44

  • Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement

    07:21

  • Justin Sylvester talks ‘The Batman’ opening, Pamala Anderson documentary

    03:39

TODAY

'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March

04:22

Chris Witherspoon, founder of PopViewers, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with what to watch this month including season two of the beloved romantic saga "Bridgerton," a new show from Lizzo which features a cameo from TODAY’s own Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer called “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Life & Beth” premiering on Hulu from Amy Schumer, and movies “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and “Alice” starring Keke Palmer.March 9, 2022

'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer teases Anthony's love triangle

  • Medium Tyler Henry talks new Netflix series, gives Jenna a reading

    06:08

  • Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell talk ‘The Adam Project’

    05:48

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

  • Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded

    03:52
  • Now Playing

    'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway

    05:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All