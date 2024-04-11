Arizona Republicans block an effort to repeal 1864 abortion bill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In the market for a new car? What to know before you buy
Republicans in Arizona chose not to vote on an effort to repeal the controversial 1864 abortion ban in the state, pushing the issue to the center of the presidential race while also causing confusion and chaos in a state that could sway the election. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.April 11, 2024
