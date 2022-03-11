Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debates
01:47
The great list of internet debates grows as online users have begun to dispute whether there are more wheels or doors in the world. TikTok has exploded with arguments for both sides, and the TODAY anchors weigh in: "The answer is impossible to know," says Savannah Guthrie.March 11, 2022
