What to buy in February (and how to score freebies)
04:54
Now Playing
Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!
04:49
UP NEXT
Ravens star Mark Andrews helps save a woman’s life on a flight
00:51
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
Job scams on the rise: What you need to know before you apply
03:20
Jennifer Crumbley testifies: ‘I wish he would've killed us instead’
03:17
It’s Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow
00:28
Lloyd Austin takes ‘full responsibility’ for hiding cancer diagnosis
02:15
Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza
00:31
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way
03:13
Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing several
01:56
How do I say no to being an emergency contact for my friend’s kid?
04:04
Discover Black Heritage: The Williamsburg Bray School
04:22
Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo
01:38
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
Historic building dedicated to educating Black children restored
04:34
Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub
00:56
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Men who attacked NYPD officers released without bail
00:37
Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!
04:49
Copied
Copied
Apple’s latest revolutionary product called Vision Pro goes on sale Friday, giving customers a mix-reality world. NBC’s Sam Brock reports on the highly anticipated item — and how one company is going all-in on immersion technology.Feb. 2, 2024
What to buy in February (and how to score freebies)
04:54
Now Playing
Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!
04:49
UP NEXT
Ravens star Mark Andrews helps save a woman’s life on a flight
00:51
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:25
Job scams on the rise: What you need to know before you apply
03:20
Jennifer Crumbley testifies: ‘I wish he would've killed us instead’
03:17
It’s Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow
00:28
Lloyd Austin takes ‘full responsibility’ for hiding cancer diagnosis
02:15
Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza
00:31
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way
03:13
Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing several
01:56
How do I say no to being an emergency contact for my friend’s kid?
04:04
Discover Black Heritage: The Williamsburg Bray School
04:22
Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo
01:38
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
Historic building dedicated to educating Black children restored
04:34
Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub
00:56
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Men who attacked NYPD officers released without bail