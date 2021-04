In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Andra Day talks with Willie Geist about playing title character in the new movie “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” “She actually helped me to really accept my musical identity. That's why the ‘Day’ in my name is an homage to Billie Holiday,” she says. Day also shares how it’s felt having her hit 2015 song “Rise Up” be adopted by the Black Lives Matter movement.