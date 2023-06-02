IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 viral products you didn't know you needed for summer — starting at $9

  • Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win

    03:41

  • Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party

    01:17

  • Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard

    02:51

  • Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks

    02:08

  • Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs

    02:11

  • Biden doing 'fine' after trip and fall, aides say

    00:51

  • Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

    02:25

  • Millions brace for record high temps across US

    03:26

  • What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

    04:54

  • 5 reasons to join Start TODAY walking challenge

    05:04

  • How to spot wedding vendor red flags and avoid fraud

    04:41

  • Man who ate McDonald’s for 100 days shares weight-loss update

    07:15

  • NASA’s UFO panel holds its first public meeting: Key takeaways

    02:13

  • Kyiv sees deadliest day since Russian attacks intensified in May

    00:27

  • 4-year-old would rather do literally anything other than play T-ball

    00:40

  • Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah pens essay on dad's health battles

    03:12

  • 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    03:54

  • Amazon to pay $30 million for privacy violations

    00:34

US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany

03:20

Amy Gutman, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, made an emotional homecoming to the German town her father’s family fled after Hitler’s rise to power. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell travels with Gutman as she confronts the growing threat of antisemitism.June 2, 2023

  • Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win

    03:41

  • Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party

    01:17

  • Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard

    02:51

  • Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks

    02:08

  • Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs

    02:11

  • Biden doing 'fine' after trip and fall, aides say

    00:51

  • Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

    02:25

  • Millions brace for record high temps across US

    03:26

  • What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

    04:54

  • 5 reasons to join Start TODAY walking challenge

    05:04

  • How to spot wedding vendor red flags and avoid fraud

    04:41

  • Man who ate McDonald’s for 100 days shares weight-loss update

    07:15

  • NASA’s UFO panel holds its first public meeting: Key takeaways

    02:13

  • Kyiv sees deadliest day since Russian attacks intensified in May

    00:27

  • 4-year-old would rather do literally anything other than play T-ball

    00:40

  • Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah pens essay on dad's health battles

    03:12

  • 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    03:54

  • Amazon to pay $30 million for privacy violations

    00:34

02:11

Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs

00:51

Biden doing 'fine' after trip and fall, aides say

02:25

Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

03:26

Millions brace for record high temps across US

02:08

Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks

03:20

US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany

06:00

Here are top podcasts, books and music to check out this summer

03:52

Shop these flattering summer swimsuits for all body types

11:32

Bethenny Frankel talks YouTube series, if she’ll get married again

01:36

Can you identify these shows based on their living room sets?

04:21

How to supersize your favorite food without sacrificing nutrition

04:54

Sara Bareilles talks Tony nom, ‘Waitress’ recording, new podcast

04:44

How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips

04:30

Big Time Rush talks first album in 10 years

04:41

Shop these social media standout products

05:16

Polo superstar Nacho Figueras shows how to swing a mallet

05:02

Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

04:54

What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

01:05

Dolly Parton breaks 3 more Guinness World Records

06:00

Here are top podcasts, books and music to check out this summer

03:52

Shop these flattering summer swimsuits for all body types

11:32

Bethenny Frankel talks YouTube series, if she’ll get married again

01:36

Can you identify these shows based on their living room sets?

03:53

Simple ways to pack your beauty products before your next trip

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

10:43

Jane Krakowski talks learning trapeze for ‘Schmicago,’

07:28

‘Chain Gang All Stars’ author answers fan questions about novel

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:01

How to steal the latest looks from Lori Harvey and Gigi Hadid

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:06

Get the recipe for this jerk grilled salmon with a twist

03:55

Chicken scaloppine with artichokes: Get the recipe!

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!

05:10

Lobster rolls two ways: Get the recipes!

03:42

Dry-aged beef burger with potatoes and dijonnaise: Get the recipe

04:21

Chicken salad and fruit cobbler: Get the picnic-perfect recipes

04:45

Easy food swaps for fewer calories and healthier options